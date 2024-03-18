Eutelsat OneWeb poised for early lead in India’s satellite internet race, could surpass Jio and Starlink

Satellite Broadband Race Heats Up in India! Eutelsat OneWeb Poised to Take Early Lead over Jio and Starlink

Could satellite internet be the solution to bridge India's digital divide? As major players enter the fray to launch broadband from space, Eutelsat OneWeb seems focused on emerging as the pioneer.

Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has been conducting trials of its satellite network with key public and defense sector clients. Having secured crucial spectrum and licenses, the company aims to commercially launch operations ahead of rivals.

Eutelsat OneWeb's edge? A strategic B2B approach targeting enterprises, aviation, maritime rather than mass consumers. It has earth stations ready while focuses on administrative allocation of spectrum – distinguishing it from Starlink's path.

If approved, this could make Eutelsat OneWeb India's first satellite internet provider, surpassing Jio's ambitions and Starlink's ongoing trials. The early mover advantage and bandwidth available will be crucial as over 400 million Indians still lack home broadband access.

Positioning itself as a solution for remote and rural areas, Eutelsat OneWeb eyes diverse sectors from defense to telecom backhaul. It plans collaborating with any operator boosting connectivity nationwide.

With ₹44,000 crores forecast for India's burgeoning space industry, the race to bridge the digital divide and tap this potential is captivating. Only time will tell if Eutelsat OneWeb's targeted strategy helps it establish an early lead in broadband from the skies over India.