Taliban alleges civilian deaths in Pakistan air strikes amid rising tensions with neighbour

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out two deadly air strikes in eastern Afghan provinces, killing five women and three children. In a strong statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

This fresh allegation has further exacerbated tensions between the neighbouring countries. Pakistan says recent militant attacks inside its territory were launched from Afghan soil, despite denials from the Taliban. On the other hand, Afghanistan expects allies like Pakistan to respect its borders.

According to Mujahid, the air strikes targeted villages in Khost and Paktika provinces, resulting in the tragic loss of civilian lives which included young children. He urged Pakistan to refrain from such actions that undermine Afghanistan's control over its own land.

However, Pakistan is facing its own security challenges as attacks by militants like the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) continue to rise in recent months. It has blamed the Taliban regime in Kabul for not doing enough to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and stop assaults being launched from Afghan regions.

With both sides trading accusations, the situation remains delicate. The Taliban emphasized that it would not allow any group to threaten regional stability from Afghan soil. Meanwhile, Pakistan also seeks solid assurances before ceasing its counter-terror operations along the porous border.

As tensions escalate without a diplomatic solution in sight, there are growing concerns about worsening relations between the two countries with shared interests and history. Only constructive dialogue and cooperation can help lower temperatures at a time when problems of militancy continue to test both sides.