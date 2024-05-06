back to top
Search
Latest NewsIndian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams To Fly To Space Again On First Crewed...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams To Fly To Space Again On First Crewed Mission Of Boeing’s Starliner

By: Northlines

Date:

Washington, May 6 : Indian-origin astronaut Captain Sunita Williams and her fellow veteran NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore are set to fly to the Space Station (ISS) on a brand new spacecraft, the Boeing Starliner on Monday.

The duo will launch into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida in the first crewed test flight of Starliner. The flight, if it succeeds, will become the second private firm being able to provide crew transport to and from the ISS.
The launch is scheduled to take place on 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, ie May 7 at 8.04 am Indian Standard Time.
Boeing's competitor Elon Musk's SpaceX was able to fly its crew flight test in the year 2020. It has sent 12 crewed missions to the ISS since 2020. After a botched attempt in December 2019, Starliner made a successful second uncrewed test flight in May 2022.
Williams, 59, a retired US Navy captain and Wilmore will pilot the flight, which Boeing is calling its Crew Flight Test (CFT) and that will be docked with the ISS for about a week. The Starliner flight to the ISS is expected to last about 26 hours, and the two astronauts will live and work on the ISS for 8 days before undocking and returning to Earth on May 15.
During the test flight, the astronaut duo will take the Starliner through a series of tests before NASA certifies it to be fit to fly to space on rotational missions to the ISS under the US space agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Unlike previous US capsules that splashed down in the sea on returning to Earth, the Starliner will touch down on land at a site somewhere in the western part of the United States, NASA said.
Both the astronoauts will be launching on a United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.
Williams and Wilmore were both former commanders of the International Space Station.
Williams, from Needham, Massachusetts, earned a physical science degree from the US Naval Academy, and a master's in engineering management from the Florida Institute of . Her first spaceflight was Expedition 14/15 (from December 2006 to June 2007) launching on space shuttle Discovery's STS-116 mission to reach the International Station, according to NASA.
While onboard, Williams established a record for women at the time with four spacewalks. She concluded her tour of duty by returning to Earth with shuttle Atlantis' STS-117 flight to land at Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 22, 2007.
Selected as an astronaut by NASA in June 1998, Williams has spent a total of 322 days in space on two missions and accumulated 50 hours and 40 minutes of cumulative EVA time on seven spacewalks.
Williams worked with Roscosmos on its contribution to the space station and with the first Expedition crew.
Meanwhile, 61-year-old, Wilmore has logged 178 days in space and has 25 hours and 36 minutes of time on four spacewalks.
Boeing has planned six manned missions for the platform over the next six years, the projected end of the ISS' operating lifespan.
NASA plans to use both SpaceX's Dragon and Boeing's Starliner to send up astronauts at least every six months from US soil. Both Boeing and SpaceX were given the responsibility in 2014 by NASA to send commercial crew missions to the ISS.
Boeing received over USD 4 billion in US federal funds to develop the Starliner, while SpaceX received about USD 2.6 billion.
Meanwhile, has its own human spaceflight program, the Gaganyaan led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.
Earlier in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four astronauts who will be part of Gaganyaan, slated to be launched in 2024-25.
The four chosen Indian Air Force pilots – Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla- were trained at Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia. (Agencies)

Previous article
Israel military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, radio says
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Israel military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, radio says

Northlines Northlines -
Jerusalem, May 6: Israel's armed forces have begun evacuating...

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav booked for ‘derogatory’ remarks against BSP chief Mayawati

Northlines Northlines -
Budaun (UP), May 6: An FIR has been registered...

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 6: The Council for Indian School...

Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP’s Anurag questions Channi’s ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 6: BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Israel military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, radio says

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav booked for ‘derogatory’ remarks against BSP...

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how...