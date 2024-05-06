CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

New Delhi, May 6: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12. This year, the Class X pass percentage stands at 99.47 and Class 12 at 98.19 per cent.



The results are available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.



The improvement exams will be conducted in July. In 2023, a total of 98.94% of students who took the ICSE class 10 exams successfully cleared it. The overall pass rate for ISC Class 12 results in 2023 was 96.93%.

Around 1,40,000 studentsappeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations this year.



How to check result; below are the steps



Visit the official CISCE website at www.cisce.org.



Navigate results page and click on the link for ICSE or ISC board exam results 2024.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials, such as identification number and date of birth.



Result will displayed on screen.