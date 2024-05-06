back to top
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav booked for ‘derogatory’ remarks against BSP chief Mayawati

Budaun (UP), May 6: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav for allegedly making derogatory statements against BSP chief Mayawati, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered on BSP leader Ram Prakash Tyagi's complaint against Yadav, who is the SP general secretary, at the Civil Lines Police Station on Sunday night, police said.

Yadav has been booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (statements conducing of public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is the SP candidate from Budaun, which will go to poll on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Tyagi alleged that on May 3, he saw a news clipping in which Yadav used “indecent and objectionable” language against Mayawati.

Tyagi urged the National Women's Commission and the National Scheduled Caste Commission to take cognisance of the matter.

