JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains 2021 results announced

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20:

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)

Friday announced the results of Combined Competitive (Mains)

Examination 2021 for medical examination.

“At least 187 candidates by order of their aggregate merit in the

written examination as well as interview have qualified for

Medical Examination,” JKPSC said.

“The qualified candidates are directed to report to the respective

Medical Boards constituted or to be constituted in GMC Jammu

and Srinagar for conduct of their Medical Examination as per

proforma, in accordance with rules,” JKPSC said.

It said, “Out of 648 candidates shortlisted for interviews, the result

of 643 candidates, who appeared in the interview of Jammu and

Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2021 at Jammu

have been notified.”

The candidates recommended for medical examination will have

to pay a fee, as prescribed, before Medical check-up