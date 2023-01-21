JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains 2021 results announced

187 candidates by order of their aggregate merit in written
examination as well as interview qualify for Medical
Examination
Jammu Tawi, Jan 20:
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)
Friday announced the results of Combined Competitive (Mains)
Examination 2021 for medical examination.
“At least 187 candidates by order of their aggregate merit in the
written examination as well as interview have qualified for
Medical Examination,” JKPSC said.
“The qualified candidates are directed to report to the respective
Medical Boards constituted or to be constituted in GMC Jammu
and Srinagar for conduct of their Medical Examination as per
proforma, in accordance with rules,” JKPSC said.
It said, “Out of 648 candidates shortlisted for interviews, the result
of 643 candidates, who appeared in the interview of Jammu and
Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2021 at Jammu
have been notified.”
The candidates recommended for medical examination will have
to pay a fee, as prescribed, before Medical check-up