3 siblings from Doda crack JKAS exams

Trio lived without phones, studied 8 hours a day get through
the exam
Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Jan 20 (KNO): Three siblings from Doda district who
lived without mobile phones have cracked JKAS exams.
The trio who said that they don't possess mobile phones hail from
far-off Bhaleesa village in Doda and are based in Jammu now.
The results on the exam were declared on Thursday evening.
They were identified as Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani and
Suhail Ahmad Wani.
As per details available, Suhail who is younger to sisters has
secured 111th rank and obtained 1055 points followed by Huma
Anjum Wani having 117th rank with 1050.5 points and Ifra Anjum
Wani having 143rd rank with 1034.5 points.
Siblings Suhail, Ifra and Huma told KNO that they started
preparations together for JKAS from 2021.
“Whenever we had time, we were studying. We maintained
consistency which is the key to success,” said Suhail.
He said they would study for 6-8 hours on a daily basis.
Ifra Anjum said that their mother often remains ill and she had to
take care of her besides managing domestic issues giving her
little time for preparation.
They said their optional subjects in the exam were political
science and international relations.
“Everyone faces problems in life but we must learn how to
overcome them. Youth have got involved in drug abuse and
social networking sites which are main reason for failures. That is
why we were away from phones even in today’s era,” they said.
The trio said they would use their mother for anything urgent.
Their father Munir Ahmad Wani, who was working as labourer in
Baglihar project and now a contractor said that it is a very proud
moment for him and all people of J&K as his children have
qualified JKAS without any coaching.
He said that since their childhood, their aim was to qualify IAS or
JKAS.
Suhail and Huma Anjum have pursued masters in Political
Science while Ifra has done Msc physics.
He claimed that his children would access the internet on their
laptop by using their mother’s phone.