3 siblings from Doda crack JKAS exams

Trio lived without phones, studied 8 hours a day get through

the exam

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Jan 20 (KNO): Three siblings from Doda district who

lived without mobile phones have cracked JKAS exams.

The trio who said that they don't possess mobile phones hail from

far-off Bhaleesa village in Doda and are based in Jammu now.

The results on the exam were declared on Thursday evening.

They were identified as Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani and

Suhail Ahmad Wani.

As per details available, Suhail who is younger to sisters has

secured 111th rank and obtained 1055 points followed by Huma

Anjum Wani having 117th rank with 1050.5 points and Ifra Anjum

Wani having 143rd rank with 1034.5 points.

Siblings Suhail, Ifra and Huma told KNO that they started

preparations together for JKAS from 2021.

“Whenever we had time, we were studying. We maintained

consistency which is the key to success,” said Suhail.

He said they would study for 6-8 hours on a daily basis.

Ifra Anjum said that their mother often remains ill and she had to

take care of her besides managing domestic issues giving her

little time for preparation.

They said their optional subjects in the exam were political

science and international relations.

“Everyone faces problems in life but we must learn how to

overcome them. Youth have got involved in drug abuse and

social networking sites which are main reason for failures. That is

why we were away from phones even in today’s era,” they said.

The trio said they would use their mother for anything urgent.

Their father Munir Ahmad Wani, who was working as labourer in

Baglihar project and now a contractor said that it is a very proud

moment for him and all people of J&K as his children have

qualified JKAS without any coaching.

He said that since their childhood, their aim was to qualify IAS or

JKAS.

Suhail and Huma Anjum have pursued masters in Political

Science while Ifra has done Msc physics.

He claimed that his children would access the internet on their

laptop by using their mother’s phone.