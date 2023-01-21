J&K parts receive fresh snowfall, more till Jan 25 Flight operations delayed at Sgr Airport; Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway disrupted for 4 hours

Srinagar, Jan 20: The parts of Jammu and Kashmir received

fresh snowfall on Friday even as the weather department has

also forecast more rain and snowfall during the next few days.

As per details, higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while plains received

light to moderate snowfall.

With fresh snowfall, the night temperature slightly increased in

many parts with Srinagar recording a 0.1 degrees Celsius last

night, Pahalgam recorded minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg

recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded

Minus 1.5 and Jammu recorded 8.7 degree Celsius.

The weatherman has also predicted cloudy weather conditions

with light to moderate sow and rains in plains of Jammu over

scattered to fairly widespread places from tomorrow till January

23.

Furthermore, the officials in the Meteorological department (MeT)

said that with 60 per cent chances, there is a possibility of

moderate snow/(rain in Jmu) and moderate to heavy snow over

middle & higher reaches

Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall in Srinagar also delayed several

morning flights at the Srinagar International Airport due to low

visibility.

Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh told that since early

morning all flights were delayed due to poor visibility. “The flight

operation started around 10: 30 now following improvement in the

weather,” he said.

He said flights from Srinagar airport were delayed due to NOTAM

not due to bad weather.

“So far no flight has been cancelled due to weather. All flights

scheduled for today have been delayed," he added.

With fresh snowfall and rain in some parts, the traffic movement

was also halted on Srinagar-Jammu highway today morning,

while several border roads already remain closed.

An official said that the traffic movement remained disrupted for

three hours and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.

“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs

Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on

Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-

versa tomorrow. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU

Ramban before releasing the traffic,” officials said.

He said that Sonamarg-Leh, Mughal and Gurez roads are

already closed due to accumulation of snowfall.