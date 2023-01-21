J&K parts receive fresh snowfall, more till Jan 25 Flight operations delayed at Sgr Airport; Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway disrupted for 4 hours

Srinagar, Jan 20: The parts of Jammu and Kashmir received
fresh snowfall on Friday even as the weather department has
also forecast more rain and snowfall during the next few days.
As per details, higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir
experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while plains received
light to moderate snowfall.
With fresh snowfall, the night temperature slightly increased in
many parts with Srinagar recording a 0.1 degrees Celsius last
night, Pahalgam recorded minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg
recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded
Minus 1.5 and Jammu recorded 8.7 degree Celsius.
The weatherman has also predicted cloudy weather conditions
with light to moderate sow and rains in plains of Jammu over
scattered to fairly widespread places from tomorrow till January
23.
Furthermore, the officials in the Meteorological department (MeT)
said that with 60 per cent chances, there is a possibility of
moderate snow/(rain in Jmu) and moderate to heavy snow over
middle & higher reaches
Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall in Srinagar also delayed several
morning flights at the Srinagar International Airport due to low
visibility.
Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh told that since early
morning all flights were delayed due to poor visibility. “The flight
operation started around 10: 30 now following improvement in the
weather,” he said.
He said flights from Srinagar airport were delayed due to NOTAM
not due to bad weather.
“So far no flight has been cancelled due to weather. All flights
scheduled for today have been delayed," he added.
With fresh snowfall and rain in some parts, the traffic movement
was also halted on Srinagar-Jammu highway today morning,
while several border roads already remain closed.
An official said that the traffic movement remained disrupted for
three hours and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs
Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on
Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-
versa tomorrow. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU
Ramban before releasing the traffic,” officials said.
He said that Sonamarg-Leh, Mughal and Gurez roads are
already closed due to accumulation of snowfall.