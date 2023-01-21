Elaborate security measures taken for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K: LG

Lays foundations tone of 930-flat type accommodations for

Migrant KP employees at Zewan, Sgr; Says posts for

promotions of non-gazetted employees referred to PSC;

State land to be retrieved from big sharks who misused

power, poor, common man need not to afraid

Srinagar, Jan 20:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday

said that all the security arrangements are in place for the Bharat

Jodo Yatra and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. He

reiterated that those who misused powers to grab state land will

face action and that the poor and common masses need not be

afraid of the ongoing drive.

Talking to reporters at Zewan, Srinagar after laying the

foundation stone for 930 flat-type modern Transit

accommodations for Migrant Kashmiri Pandits working under

Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP), LG Sinha said that

there was a time when land wasn’t available for the migrant KPs

for construction of flats. “Today, we have inaugurated a 930 flat-

type transit accommodation for the migrant KPs. Majority of

migrant KP employees working under PMRP are from Srinagar,”

he said. “Similar projects are going on in other parts of Kashmir

as well. Security concerns and the measures for protection of

KPs have been taken care of well.”

He said as far as the promotions, the non-gazetted migrant KP

posts have been referred to Public Service Commission (PSC) for

making them gazetted cadre.

To a query about security arrangements for the BJY that entered

Jammu yesterday, the LG said that all security measures are in

place and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. “Whatever

security measures were needed have been taken,” he said.

The LG reiterated that the ongoing drive to vacate State land

from the encroachers is against the bi sharks who misused the

power and grabbed huge land. “I want to assure the poor and

common man that they won’t be touched and that they shouldn’t

be afraid,” the LG said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Secretary Department of Disaster

Management Relief and Rehabilitation (DDMRR) Nazim Khan

said 930 transit accommodations with lift and generator facilities

will be set up at Zewan. “Similar projects are going on at nine

other locations across Kashmir for migrant KPs,” he said.