Elaborate security measures taken for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K: LG

Srinagar, Jan 20:
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday
said that all the security arrangements are in place for the Bharat
Jodo Yatra and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. He
reiterated that those who misused powers to grab state land will
face action and that the poor and common masses need not be
afraid of the ongoing drive.
Talking to reporters at Zewan, Srinagar after laying the
foundation stone for 930 flat-type modern Transit
accommodations for Migrant Kashmiri Pandits working under
Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP), LG Sinha said that
there was a time when land wasn’t available for the migrant KPs
for construction of flats. “Today, we have inaugurated a 930 flat-
type transit accommodation for the migrant KPs. Majority of
migrant KP employees working under PMRP are from Srinagar,”
he said. “Similar projects are going on in other parts of Kashmir
as well. Security concerns and the measures for protection of
KPs have been taken care of well.”
He said as far as the promotions, the non-gazetted migrant KP
posts have been referred to Public Service Commission (PSC) for
making them gazetted cadre.
To a query about security arrangements for the BJY that entered
Jammu yesterday, the LG said that all security measures are in
place and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. “Whatever
security measures were needed have been taken,” he said.
The LG reiterated that the ongoing drive to vacate State land
from the encroachers is against the bi sharks who misused the
power and grabbed huge land. “I want to assure the poor and
common man that they won’t be touched and that they shouldn’t
be afraid,” the LG said.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Secretary Department of Disaster
Management Relief and Rehabilitation (DDMRR) Nazim Khan
said 930 transit accommodations with lift and generator facilities
will be set up at Zewan. “Similar projects are going on at nine
other locations across Kashmir for migrant KPs,” he said.