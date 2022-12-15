J&K Land laws amended in public interest: LG

Srinagar, Dec 14: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration notified J&K Land Grant Rules -2022, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that necessary changes are being made in land laws for the benefit and convenience of the common masses.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, Sinha said that necessary changes are being made in land laws for the convenience of the common masses.

“The land laws here were regressive. They were not framed keeping in view the interests of the common masses. Whatever changes are required for the convenience of common masses would be done,” he said. He said 40-45 percent cases in various courts are due to land disputes.

The administration on Tuesday notified The Jammu & Kashmir Land Grant Rules-2022.

As per the Rules, all outgoing lessees will have to handover possession of land taken on lease to the government

The Rules also state that all leases (except the subsisting /expired residential leases) including lease granted under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Rules 1960, Notified Area (All Development Authorities set in Tourism Sector) Land Grants Rules, 2007 and leases expired or determined prior to the coming into force of these rules or issued under these rules shall not be renewed and shall stand determined.

The LG said that Srinagar will have the first ever satellite town. “The credit for that goes to the housing and urban development department and Srinagar Development Authority (SDA). This was the dream of the people of Srinagar that will now be fulfilled,” he said.

The LG said that after medi-city project, satellite town is the second biggest step taken by the government.