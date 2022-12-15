Fire Services Recruitment Under Scanner

Srinagar: Recruitment of 800 firemen in and  has come under scanner following allegations of massive  corruption in the selection process. A panel headed by Raj Kumar Goyal,  J&K’s Additional Chief Secretary Home, has been formed to probe  alleged scam.

This is the fourth recruitment by the J&K  administration which came under scanner over the last six months. Three  selection lists in police, finance department and junior engineers have  already been cancelled following probe by a panel headed by Mr Goyal.

Over  14,000 candidates appeared for the exams for 800 posts of firemen and  drivers in the Fire Service Department in October 2020.

“It is  very shocking to see how the recruitment process has been conducted.  Firemen recruitment exams appear to be even more compromised than police  sub-inspector recruitment exams,” said an official.

The  investigation into bungling in the three recruitment lists have been  handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The agency has already  arrested over a dozen people in the police recruitment case.

The  Opposition has accused the Union Territory administration for presiding  over corruption and scams in recruitments in the region.

“Back-to-back  recruitment scams in Naya Kashmir expose the J&K admin’s fake  claims of zero corruption. They are sabotaging the future of our  youngsters with unbridled impunity. Brazen manner in which corruption  has blighted these processes indicate its policy to ruin the lives of  youth,” tweeted former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar  Abdullah, the conference leader and former Chief Minister, also  hit out at the administration. “Out of 10 recruitment lists, there are  complaints against nine. Then they conduct inquiry and cancel selection  lists. They (the administration) is playing with the  future of youth,”  said Omar Abdullah.

The National Conference leader said it has  been more than four years of direct Central rule in J&K but the  government is not able to stop scams in recruitments.
“If there was a transparent system in place, there would be no need to conduct inquiries,” said Mr Abdullah.

Last  week, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court indicted the administration for  awarding the contract to a tainted agency to conduct exams of police  sub-inspectors. The court said the decision to award contract to M/s  Aptech Limited — a blacklisted agency — is malafide and a change of  condition in the tender was intended to favour the private agency.

The  administration appealed against the decision and a division bench put a  freeze on the single bench order, allowed exams but said the results  cannot be declared till further orders.

In its order, the bench  referred M/s Aptech Limited’s involvement in malpractices in power  department recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, police recruitment in Rajasthan  and the Irrigation department in Assam.
Refering to a Delhi High  Court order imposing a penalty of ₹ 10 lakh on the controversial agency,  Justice Waseem Nargal in his judgment, said: “I completely agree with a  view taken by Delhi High Court in a case titled M/s Aptech Limited,  supra that organizations resorting to, or permitting malpractice at an  institutional level should be kept at bay”.

A day later, Division Bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul stayed the judgment.

Over  the last two years, fairness in recruitment has suffered a jolt as one  after another recruitment process has come under scanner for alleged  malpractices and corruption.
In June and July, recruitment exams for  police sub-inspectors and junior engineers and Finance Account  Assistants were cancelled following allegations of corruption and  malpractices. According to the CBI investigations, sub-inspector posts  were sold for ₹ 20 to 30 lakh during police recruitment exams.

Altogether,  1,200 candidates were selected for the post of police sub- inspectors,  1,300 were picked as junior engineers and about 1000 as Finance Account  Assistants.
After cancellation of the recruitment lists, Lt Governor  Manoj Sinha announced fresh exams and promised transparent and fair  recruitment.
But soon after the fresh exams started, the court order on Thursday came as huge indictment of the administration.

Post a comment In  June, thousands of job aspirants held massive protests in Jammu  alleging brazen manipulation of merit list in police sub inspector  exams. Subsequently, other exams also came under scanner forcing  government to cancel the selection lists and order a CBI probe.

