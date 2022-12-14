Misadventure in Tawang after Galwan!

On December 9, Chinese troops attempted a fresh intrusion into the Yangtse area in the Tawang sector of the

Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. About 200 PLA men tried to cross the Line of Actual

Control (LAC), but the Indian troops stood firm and pushed them back.

After that, a “firm and resolute” response from the Indian side pushed the Chinese away and things went

back to where they were before. During the face-off, a few personnel on both sides sustained moderate

injuries.

After the violent fight at Ladakh’s Galwan valley in northern India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

between the two countries in June 2020, relations between India and China have gotten much worse. This

happened after the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at two points along the LAC in Ladakh, which

has engaged both the armies now nearly for twenty months.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that China’s intrusion attempts in India’s north-eastern state of

Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector show that the move reflects the “growing trend by China to assert itself

and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific”.

“We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners. And we

fully support India’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate this situation,” Pentagon said.

Days after the incident, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for the de-escalation of

tensions between India and China in the region. “We have seen these reports. We call for de-escalation and to

ensure that the tensions in that area do not grow,” the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane

Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Chinese who are known for their expansionist mindset have been acting aggressively at a very long LAC

with India, in the South China Sea and getting into fights with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam all at the

same time. It is going up against the US and threatening a new Cold War. It is also opening up new fronts

against India in the long-running border dispute along the LAC by sending its army into areas into Indian

territory.

At the same time, reports said that the Indian Air Force started active combat patrols over Arunachal

Pradesh after finding “increased Chinese air activity.” They said that fighter jets had to be sent out “two or

three times” in the past few weeks to stop China.

On the Chinese fresh attempt of intrusion, there have been strong political reactions in India. As the

opposition called for a “stern” response to China, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament

that China tried to change the status quo along the LAC by itself, but that the Chinese PLA was scared away

by the timely intervention of the Indian troops. Beijing said on Tuesday that the situation along the unresolved

border with India was stable and that the two countries were “continuing to talk about the border issue through

diplomatic and military channels”

What made China indulge into such misadventures? The experts agree on the tactical and strategic

reasons. In response to the Chinese large scale roads and infrastructure build up along LAC, India’s building

projects along the border have made it easier for the Indian army to watch, patrol, and manage the LAC. This

also means that they are more likely to run into Chinese troops, who have had a tactical advantage for a long

time because their land is better and their infrastructure is much better. From a strategic point of view, it

makes sense for China to keep the competitive edge, and it is more likely to see India’s efforts to build up the

border to make everyone happy as a “threat.”

To reduce China’s tactical advantage in a war, the Narendra Modi government has put a lot of emphasis on the

quality and number of construction projects along the LAC. In December 2022, all 61 strategic roads along the border will

be finished. These roads are in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Together, they are 3,417 km long. China is against India building any kind of infrastructure, even for civilian use.