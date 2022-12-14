Challenges of G20 presidency

SHREYA GARG

The motto of the G20 summit – ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ — is indeed quite thoughtful. It calls for global

citizenry to align their priorities to lead a lifestyle that proves healing for the planet, world leaders to strive for peaceful and

harmonious relations with other countries and humanity to hope for a bright future. An understanding has to be arrived at

that it’s about time that nations understood that there’s no scope for war or conflict, and rather how all must strive towards

a global society that provides equal opportunity to all. This is an era where focus should be on eradication of poverty,

hunger and disease; an era to bridge gaps rather than strengthen boundaries.

With respect to agendas in the G20 summit in 2023, India has its task cut out. There will indeed be many challenges

that India will have to manoeuvre through, however, this is an opportunity for the nation to be the guiding light to a group

of 19 powerful nations and EU on global issues like climate action, digital divide, disruption of supply of food, fuel and

fertilisers, terrorism, corruption and so on. We have seen how the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led to

shortages of food, fuel and fertilizer due to disruption in the supply chain. Due to this many economies world over are

facing the brunt of it. This has led to major humanitarian crises over food and energy security. The war must end while

India is the President of G20 summit and consensus must be built around depoliticisation of ongoing tensions between the

two warring nations.

Climate action is another big issue around which a sense of urgency needs to be further built. In terms of accountability

and transparency, a lot needs to be done to ensure timely action. A feeling of oneness, inclusivity and ‘we are in this boat

together’ attitude must dawn on both developing and developed nations alike. While the former must cut down on its

carbon emissions drastically, the latter must supply aid without any delay to help the emerging economies both adapt to

and mitigate the effects of climate change. Goals as set in COP27 must be achieved on ground and a framework for that

should be spelt out in 2023 by the G20 nations.

The summit must also give a push to the UN’s SDG goals which talk about education, health, gender equality, zero

hunger, affordable and clean energy in a planned manner and the developed countries must provide required aid for the

same. The pandemic plunged a lot of people into poverty with many children dropping out of schools and people losing

their jobs. Basic necessities like education, food, healthcare continue to be elusive to millions of people across the world.

A ‘Joint Research Platform’ should be established with top scientists on its board to research on food productivity, global

health care and ways to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. This research platform could have various

centers of excellence. Joint research must be also conducted in the fields of space technology, renewable energy and on

ways to arrest the effects of natural disaster.

All nations of G20, keeping their geo-political considerations aside, must realise that terrorism is a curse for humanity.

Hence, they must in all earnestness build a roadmap to identify organisations indulging in terrorism and isolate them to

build a just and safe environment.

Draconian regimes, like Taliban, are a reminder for humanity as to how fundamentalism is a curse and the biggest

impediment towards gender equality. G20 nations must endeavor to involve the International court of justice to ensure

justice for all victims, mostly women and the minorities. It is also incumbent upon the G20 nations to financially isolate

such regimes. India’s own progress can dole out a lot of inspiration and zeal to world leaders to emulate and make their

own nations more digitally savvy. For instance, UPI and Aadhar have been a game-changer in India in the last few years.

While technology is a boon indeed if used in the right manner, the growing cyber crime instances like ransomware attacks,

identity frauds, theft of financial data are rising and need to be curbed. It has affected innocent citizens across the globe

and at the summit, a consensus must be reached as to how to take action against cyber criminals.

The relations between many powerful economies are at rock bottom as seen in recent times. The NATO and China’s

discord over Taiwan, India and China’s hostile relations due to standoff at LAC in the past, Russia and western nations’

ongoing tiff over war in Ukraine — all of these can pose a hurdle in meaningful collaboration and cooperation among

nations at the G20 summit. Hope, harmony and the power of healing are the three H to deal with the global challenges. A

focus on developing countries and the Global south seems to be the only way forward. How India steers through all these

challenges, brings nations together for a greater good while maintaining diplomatic ties remains to be seen.

(The author keenly follows news pertaining to women’s rights & writes to shape opinion on social and environmental

issues.The views expreseed are personal)