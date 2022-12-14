Outlaw of all types of ballons needed

Sir,

Balloons may be entertaining to both children and adults,but they are indeed harmful to living beings and environment.Nitrosamines

and other chemicals are formed in the manufacture of Balloons when the rubber is processed to make it more resistant. These

chemicals can be released when a balloon is inflated by mouth. These are carcinogens to humans.Balloons can be especially

harmful to birds and marine life, such as fish and turtles, who can mistake the balloon debris for food and get entangled in

ribbons.All released balloons, whether they are released intentionally or not, return to Earth as ugly litter – including those marketed

as “biodegradable latex”. Balloons kill countless animals and cause dangerous power outages. They can travel thousands of miles

and pollute the most remote and pristine places.Ballons leads to risk for wildlife for sure and the environment.

According to research, ordinary ballons can take up to thirty years to decompose. Latex balloons (often synthetic rubber) will

likely take upto five years to break down and gets degraded in soil. In the time before they completely decompose, these balloons

can still wreak havoc on the ecosystems they end up in and oftentimes, they do.On other hand Helium balloons, are plastic

therefore, it takes hundreds of years to degrade in soil, if they aren’t disposed meanwhile in getting degraded it pollutes

soil.According to scientists, the bright colors of balloons tend to attract wildlife, and sadly, animals will sometimes mistake them for

food, which leads to obstructions in their gastrointestinal tracts. The strings from the balloons can also wrap around their bodies,

which often leads to asphyxiation. Researchers in many countries found that a total of one in seven all types of birds die regularly,

as a result of eating a balloon.Already many developed countries banned certain ballons.

Vijaykumar H K

Raichur, Karnataka

Environmentalist.