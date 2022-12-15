Army rescues 30 commuters stranded on Mughal Road

Jammu Tawi, Dec 14: The Army on Wednesday claimed to have rescued stranded passengers on the Mughal Road after receiving a distress call

In a statement, a spokesperson said last night the Army received a distress call from the civil administration seeking assistance to rescue stranded passengers on Mughal road.

The statement reads a truck had slipped & blocked the road leading to traffic jam and around 15 vehicles with 30 passengers were stranded in sub-zero temperature.

“On receipt of information, a team of the Indian Army immediately swung into action. On reaching the site, the team quickly cleared the blockade and rescued the passengers and were provided with hot meals.”

It added prompt action by the Army rescued the stranded passengers with safety, which was highly appreciated by all