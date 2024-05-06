back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirIndo-Pak Confrontation To Have Serious Consequences For J&K: Farooq Abdullah On Rajnath’s...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Indo-Pak Confrontation To Have Serious Consequences For J&K: Farooq Abdullah On Rajnath’s PoJK Remark

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 6: Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said dialogue is the only way to resolve issues between and Pakistan as any confrontation will have serious consequences for the people of  Jammu and .

Reacting to a recent statement of Minister Rajnath Singh on taking back Pakistan-occupied  Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Abdullah said on Sunday that no one was going to stop him.
“Let the defence minister do it. Who is going to stop him? In any case, they won't ask us. But let them remember this also that they (Pakistan) are not wearing bangles, they also have an atom bomb. The unfortunate part is that the atom bomb will fall on us,” the former chief minister said here.
In an exclusive interview to PTI, Singh said India will never give up its claim on PoJK but it won't have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir.
Abdullah questioned the Centre's policy of holding talks with China but not with Pakistan.
“The only alternative, other than a war, is… dialogue. They (Centre) can talk to China 19 times. China is occupying thousands of kanals of our land and China is not budging. Instead, it is advancing. Why can't they talk to them (Pakistan) so that this blood-letting stops and we can live in peace?” he asked.
On the Poonch attack, Abdullah said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should answer for it.
“I think it is a very sad incident. Our soldier has been martyred. They have been repeatedly saying that Article 370 is responsible. Now Article 370 is also not there but you should ask the home minister whether terrorism is still there or not.
“Our soldiers get martyred every day and they are silent. Then they blame us. They should refrain from it,” he added.
One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in  Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.
The terror attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the air force station from Jaranwali.

Previous article
Why BJP Can’t Afford to Neglect Brij Bhushan?
Next article
Polling In 93 Lok Sabha Seats On Tuesday; PM Modi, HM Shah To Cast Vote In Ahmedabad
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Maxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To Be Booked Under Law: Div Com Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 6: Taking serious note of complaints by...

Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: Election Commission Tells Political Parties

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 6: The Election Commission on Monday...

If NC Candidates Win, They Will Be Committed To Fighting BJP’s Hate-Mongering Politics: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 6: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on...

No Breakthrough In Terror Attack On IAF Convoy, Search Ops Intensified In J&K’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 6: A breakthrough eluded the security forces...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Understanding Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, and Treatment

Understanding Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, and Treatment

Maxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To...

Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: Election Commission Tells Political Parties