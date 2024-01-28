J&K Bank Officers pitch for early conduct of ‘overdue’ elections

Jammu Tawi, Jan 27: Demanding immediate constitution of the election committee, the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers Association (JKBOA) on Saturday pitched for early conduct of “overdue” elections.

Speaking to reporters after General House Meeting of the Officers of JKBOA, Jammu Unit, at Press Club here, the members unanimously decided with a voice vote that immediately a election committee be framed to conduct the already overdue elections to set the democratic process in motion.

A large number of officers posted in Jammu province from Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts participated in the General House meeting.

The participants also condemned the illegal occupation of the union office by some vested interests who have long ago completed their term in office.

Later, a three-member election committee was formed consisting of Suraj Sharma, Mahesh Shivgotra and Sanjay Kapoor.

As per the official communique, they were entrusted with the task of conducting free and fair elections to frame a fresh body so that the long pending issues of the officers fraternity are taken up with the management for their early resolution.

Notably, the last elections of JKBOA Jammu union were held in December 2021 and since December 11, 2023 they were overdue, claimed the handout.