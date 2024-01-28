BJP appoints Tarun Chugh as election incharge for J&K, Ladakh Election In-Charges appointed for 23 States, UTs

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The BJP on January 27 appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories in view of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The party has appointed Tarun Chugh as election in-charge for upcoming Lok Sabha polls for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party's in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, has been named the election in-charge for both Union Territories.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won three out of six seats in erstwhile state Jammu Kashmir when Ladakh was its part.

Post reorganization of the erstwhile state of J&K, J&K UT has five LS seats and Ladakh one.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge, according to a party statement.

Mr. Tawde is the BJP's in-charge for political affairs in Bihar.

The BJP has appointed vice president Baijayant Jay Panda as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as that of Uttarakhand.

BJP national vice president and Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai will be the election in-charge for Jharkhand, the statement said.

The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been made the election in-charge for Haryana. BJP leader Surendra Nagar will be the co-in-charge for elections in the state.

Former Bihar Minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal Mangal Pandey has been appointed the election in-charge for the state. BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra will be the co-in-charges.

Nadda has appointed Mahendra Singh, an MLC in Uttar Pradesh, who has been a state minister in the past, as the BJP's election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh. Satish Upadhyay will be the co-in-charge for the state.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Vijay Rupani has been appointed the election in-charge for the State, with Narinder Singh, a BJP national secretary, as co-in-charge.

Mr. Rupani will also be the election in-charge for Chandigarh.

The BJP has appointed former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma as the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh. Sanjay Tondon will be the co-in-charge.

The BJP has made its Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal as the election in-charge for Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy the co-in-charge.

BJP co-in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been appointed as the election in-charge for Goa. Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi has been made the election in-charge for Daman and Diu with Dushyant Patel as co-in-charge.

Party leader Ashok Singhal has been appointed as the election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh. Y Satya Kumar, a BJP national secretary and in-charge for political affairs in Andaman and Nicobar, has been made the election in-charge for the Union Territory.

The party's Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, has been made the in-charge for elections in Odisha, while Chhattisgarh MLA Lata Usendi will be the co-in-charge.

The BJP's in-charge for political affairs in Puducherry, Nirmala Kumar Surana, has been given charge of elections as well. Bihar BJP MLC Dilip Jaiswal has been appointed as the party's election in-charge for Sikkim.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been made the in-charge for elections in Kerala, while BJP national secretary Arvind Menon has been appointed as election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.