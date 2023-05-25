JD YSS Inaugurates UT level shooting competitions

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

May 25: Joint Director Jammu of the Department of Youth Services and J&K Suram Chand Sharma inaugrated the UT level Inter District Shootings Competitions at Gandhi Nagar here.
He was accompanied by Assistant Director YS&S Jammu Mool Raj Uttam, DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Sharma, Shooting Coach and other senior officers and officials of the Department.
JD YSS interacted with the players and the officials on the occasion and wished good luck to the participating players for their best performance in the Level Competition scheduled to be held at New Delhi in the 2nd week of June 2023.
Pertinently the UT Level Under 19 teams in nearly 20 disciplines are participating in National School Games at New Delhi and Bhopal in the 2nd week of June.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

