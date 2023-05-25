JD YSS Inaugurates UT level shooting competitions

NL Corresspondent

Jammu May 25: Joint Director Jammu of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Suram Chand Sharma inaugrated the UT level Inter District Shootings Competitions at Gandhi Nagar here.

He was accompanied by Assistant Director YS&S Jammu Mool Raj Uttam, DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Sharma, Shooting Coach and other senior officers and officials of the Department.

JD YSS interacted with the players and the officials on the occasion and wished good luck to the participating players for their best performance in the National Level Competition scheduled to be held at New Delhi in the 2nd week of June 2023.

Pertinently the UT Level Under 19 teams in nearly 20 disciplines are participating in National School Games at New Delhi and Bhopal in the 2nd week of June.