J&K athletes shine in National Championship

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, May 25: In the ongoing 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship 2022-23, Shagun Agasta and Saad Mushtaq secured first place in 75 Kg and 60 Kg categories respectively while Innayat Ullah Khan and Jatinter Pal Singh (JP) earned second place in 80 Kg and 110 + Kg category from J&K Police Team.

The 45th National Arm Wrestling championship has been organised by J&K Arm Wrestling Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council in Srinagar.

More than 600 players from different parts of the country are participating in it.