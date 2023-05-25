Hockey trials from May 27

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 25: Hockey Jammu and Kashmir shall hold two-day selection trials to pick up team for the Junior (men) National Hockey championship to be held at Rourkela in Odisha.

The selection trials shall take place at KK Hakku Stadium, here on May 27 and May 28 from 3 pm onwards, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Players born on or after 1st January 2004 are only eligible to attend the selection trials, the handout added. Those eligible players need to bring along Aadhar card as proof for D.O.B at the time of selection trials.

