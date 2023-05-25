Fitness & Sports: mantra for excellence: Director YSS

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K under it's initiative of tapping and channelizing sports talent in youth and students particularly on Tuesday kick started a mega inter-district tournament in Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Basketball and Tug of War at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here. The tourney was declared open by Director of the Department Subash C Chhibber. He was accompanied by Joint Director Kashmir of YS&S Waseem Raja. Director Sports emphasised on the importance of engaging youth in games and sports while highlighting it's countless benefits for the overall development of youth in general and students in particular. He added that in today's world sports has become more relevant considering how it helps a person to develop harmoniously. “Fitness & Sports compliment each other and both are equally important in current times.” Director further added.

District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar hosted the competitions for U/19 Boys. Players from all 10 Districts of the Kashmir Province are participating. District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar Gh Hassan Lone and other officials and field staff of the Department were also present in the glittering opening ceremony of the event.