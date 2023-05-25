Decision on Asia Cup hosts to be made on May 28: Jay Shah

NL Corresspondent

‘

The two India-Pakistan games will also be held in Sri Lanka although the PCB wants them in Dubai.

A final decision on the country — or countries — hosting the Asia Cup will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by a host of top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

“As of now, the decision with regards to hosting of Asia Cup hasn't yet been finalised. We are busy with IPL, but the top dignitaries of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch the IPL final. We will have a discussion and take a final decision in due course,” Jay Shah told PTI.

The hosts for this year's Asia Cup is Pakistan but with the Indian cricket team not travelling to the neighbouring country without the Central government's permission, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a ‘Hybrid Model' where four games are supposed to be hosted in their country.

It has been learnt from ACC sources that Sethi's proposed hybrid model that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan play four preliminary matches in Pakistan with India playing all its games at neutral venues, looks like a feasible solution although ACC had made no formal statements.

The two India-Pakistan games will also be held in Sri Lanka although the PCB wants them in Dubai.

“ACC head Jay Shah will summon an executive body meeting where a formal announcement will take place. The PCB doesn't mind playing India at a neutral venue. While they would prefer Dubai because it would lead to more gate receipts, it is open to playing in another country (read Sri Lanka) provided the ACC matches the gate receipts amount (USD 0.5 million) that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) received in 2022 from the Indo-Pak games in Dubai,” an ACC source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While PCB maintains that playing the World Cup in India is subject to government clearance and is a matter to be treated in isolation from Asia Cup hosting rights, it is a foregone conclusion that neither BCCI, nor ICC or the host broadcasters will be agreeable to an India-Pakistan World Cup match taking place in Bangladesh.

The window for the Asia Cup this year is between September 1-17.