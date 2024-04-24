Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in crucial IPL 2024 clash

The Delhi capital city is set to host an exciting Indian Premier League clash between two formidable sides – Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. The two teams will renew their rivalry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday evening, with both eyeing a crucial victory to boost their tournament prospects.

When these teams last met in Ahmedabad earlier in the tournament, Delhi handed Gujarat a comprehensive defeat. That loss severely dented Gujarat's net run rate, highlighting the importance of each match. However, since then Gujarat has bounced back with a win over Punjab Kings while Delhi suffered a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the league reaching its mid-stage, this contest assumes greater significance in terms of team positioning and momentum.

Delhi is expected to back its trusted top order of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian all-rounder has impressed with his clean striking and will look to capitalize on the stadium's small boundaries. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav lead the spin attack for Delhi.

Gujarat could bring back wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha to open alongside Shubman Gill. The big-hitting duo of David Miller and Shahrukh Khan will pose a major threat to any bowling attack. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as always handles the bulk of the spinning responsibilities.

When it comes to head-to-head battles, Delhi holds a 2-1 advantage over Gujarat. At this venue last year, Gujarat defeated Delhi. Conditions are expected to favor batters once again with minimal assistance for pacers. Dew settling in may prompt the winning captain to chase upon winning the toss.

Fans can look forward to an entertaining match with several match winners on display. Both teams will be keen to turn around their recent form and take one step closer to securing a playoff berth.