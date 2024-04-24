back to top
Government will continue to work to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the Panchayati Raj Day, asserting that his government will continue to work to strengthen local body institutions.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj observes April 24 as Panchayati Raj Day, marking the enactment of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which came into force on this day in 1993 and paved the way for empowering of local bodies.

Modi said on X, “On Panchayati Raj Day, greetings to all those working at grassroots to transform rural and ensure a better quality of life for the people. Our Government will continue to work to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and give wings to people's dreams.”

Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in crucial IPL 2024 clash
