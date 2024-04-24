back to top
Search
Breaking NewsDelhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail
Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Delhi Chief Minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.

After the meeting, Pathak told reporters that Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.

Previous article
SC to pronounce directions on pleas for cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT
Next article
Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in crucial IPL 2024 clash
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SC to pronounce directions on pleas for cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce...

J&K | LG Sinha Addresses Seminar On National Education Policy 2020 At Ghazipur

Northlines Northlines -
Ghazipur (UP), Apr 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today...

Lok Sabha Elections | 5 More Candidates File Nominations For Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 23: As the process for filing of...

PDP Has Become BJP’s C-Team, Says Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Kokernag (J&K), Apr 23: The PDP has become the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in crucial IPL 2024 clash

SC to pronounce directions on pleas for cross-verification of votes cast...

Indian squash icon Saurav Ghosal announces retirement from professional circuit