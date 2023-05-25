Shooting competition held at Inter-District UT level Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 25: Inter-District UT level tournament on Thursday witnessed a shooting competition here in the Shooting Hall Gandhi Nagar.

Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma inaugurated the sports event in presence of Assistant Director Youth Services and Sports, Mool Raj Uttam, DYSSO Jammu, Sukhdev Sharma, Shooting Coach and other officials were present.

Sharma interacted with the players and the officials and wished good luck to the participating players for their best performance in the National Level Competition scheduled to be held at New Delhi in 2nd week of June 2023.

Worth mentioning here that the UT Level Under 19 teams in nearly 20 Disciplines are participating in National School games at New Delhi and Bhopal in 2nd week of June.