Rishabh Pant’s blistering 88 powers Delhi Capitals to dramatic win over Gujarat Titans in IPL clash

By: Northlines

Date:

With the ICC T20 Cup scheduled for later this year, players around the globe are looking to stake their claim in their teams. In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant delivered a masterclass with the bat that will be hard for selectors to ignore.

Chasing a challenging total of 225 set by Gujarat Titans, the DC batting order struggled early as wickets fell regularly. At 100/4 in the 15th over, the match seemed to be slipping away from them. But Pant had other plans. He combined with Axar Patel in a crucial 100-run stand to swing the momentum. The left-handers cleverly picked the gaps and found boundaries against the spinners.

As the asking rate piled on, Pant shifted gears. He launched a stunning assault in the death overs, hammering 6 sixes in the final over alone off pacer Mukesh Kumar. His 43-ball 88 not out guided DC to an improbable 4-wicket win. Pant played the anchor role before turning the screws late. It was a reminder of his explosive abilities and temperament for high-pressure run chases.

Opening the batting for has been a topic of debate. But with his latest masterclass, Pant showcased why he is ideal to fill the finisher's role for the national team. Should he replicate such displays on the biggest stages, it will be hard for selectors to ignore his case. With the World Cup on the horizon, Pant sent a timely reminder of his match-winning abilities that could be vital to India's chances later this year.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

