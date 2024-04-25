PM Modi resorting to ‘old script’ of polarization, fear: Solanki

Jammu Tawi, April 24: Former Union Minister and In-charge J&K, Bharat Singh Solanki on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to ‘old script' of polarisation.

Speaking during the road show in favour of party candidate Raman Bhalla taken out on the last leg of the campaigning for Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary Constituency going to poll in the second phase on April 26, Solanki accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to the ‘old script' of polarisation and fear and claimed that he does not have confidence in his government to fight the Lok Sabha on real issues.

He said Prime Minister Modi and the BJP should make it clear whether they are against or in support of the caste census.

“This question will have to be answered with ‘yes' or ‘no'. Why don't you want to represent the people?” he said.

He also lashed at for his ‘Mangalsutra' remarks, saying he did not even respect the importance of ‘Mangalsutra'.

Senior leaders from the JKPCC also accompanied him in the rally that passed through various markets and bazaars and culminated at the party's Jammu headquarter.

“When the elections came, we thought that there would be discussions on big issues, terrible unemployment and inflation would be discussed. But all the issues were left aside, the Prime Minister of this country picked up the same script which he has been reading since 2002- the script of polarisation, division, fear and suspicion,” he said.

The Prime Minister, Solanki, said that does not have enough confidence in his government and party that he can fight elections by talking on issues, adding, “Narendra Modi, you have not done any good to the poor. You forced the poor to walk in the scorching sun during Covid.”

During Covid, the poor were made to wander from door-to-door for medicines and oxygen, he added and said that the poor were shown the false dream of boarding an airplane, a monopoly was created and small enterprises shut down.

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani in his address said that BJP has a big problem with the Congress manifesto.

“But I would like to thank them because their lies and propaganda have taken the Congress manifesto to every home,” he added and claimed that Modi is deeply concerned by the mention of caste census in the manifesto.

“So today I want to ask the BJP, is it wrong to talk about the poor? What is your problem with the welfare of the poor? We are talking about an X-ray. What is the objection to that,” he said.

Modi has created ‘two Indias' in the last 10 years, there is one India – where the vegetable vendor cries due to inflation and in G-20, a curtain is drawn to hide poverty, the other India is where there is glamour, where people are crazy about Modi and worship him, he said.

Wani said opposition bloc INDIA will win all five seats in the Union territory in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Wani said the BJP would face a resounding defeat in the elections just like they lost the Kargil council polls.

Bhalla in his address said that BJP's reluctance to hold assembly elections stems from their anticipation of defeat in all polls.

“They were evading elections because they were anticipating defeat. This explains their reluctance in conducting municipal and panchayat elections,” he said, adding that every wrong decision by the BJP Govt will be reacted by voters first on April 26 and the result of reaction will be crystal clear on June 4.

He said that if assembly elections were held, the BJP might find themselves “fleeing across the Lakhanpur entry point into Jammu and Kashmir.”

Bhalla accused the BJP of imposing a state of emergency in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that they were exploiting Jammu and Kashmir's resources like in the case of power projects in Kishtwar.

He appealed to people from different walks of life, particularly youth, to become part of the party and said, “Congress offers a platform for all well meaning peoples to encourage them and play their role in the party's vision of political resolution and good governance.”