LS Polls: DM issues prohibitory order ahead of polling in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, April 24: Jammu District Magistrate Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday issued prohibitory order and banned public meetings and gathering of five or more persons ahead of polling for Jammu Parliamentary Constituency scheduled to be held on April 26.

The prohibitory order will come in force with effect from 6 pm today till the closure of poll on April 26.

As per the order, there shall be complete ban on holding of public meetings; gathering of five or more persons; use of loudspeakers, besides any other prohibitions as envisaged in ECI's instructions and guidelines shall also be observed during the 48 hours silence period.

However, the order shall not apply to public servants on duty and to bona-fide marriage or funeral processions or any other such function.

Also this order shall not apply to the officers authorised for Election Duty by District Election Officer, Jammu or the State Government/Central Government including the Polling Officers/Magistrates/Police Officers/Government Staff and door to door campaigning by political parties.

Failing to comply with this order shall be liable for necessary action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and other relevant provisions of law in force.

This order shall be applicable within the territorial jurisdiction of District Jammu.