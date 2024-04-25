back to top
Jammu KashmirCongress' manifesto has 'unnerved' BJP: Mehbooba
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Congress’ manifesto has ‘unnerved’ BJP: Mehbooba

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 24: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is “pro-people” and has “unnerved” the BJP, which is showing its “frustration” by trying to fan communal tension.

“The manifesto of the INDI Alliance, which says 50 per cent reservation will be given to women, MSP will be provided to farmers… the NDA is unnerved because of that. The alliance is doing a good job,” she told reporters after addressing an election campaign meeting here.

Mufti, who is contesting the polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, said it was for the first time in 70 years that “such a good, pro-people manifesto” has been released which talks about poor people, unemployed youths and farmers.

“This has unnerved them (BJP) and the BJP leaders are issuing statements to fan Hindu-Muslim tension. This shows their frustration,” she added.

Meanwhile, addressing several rallies across south , the PDP president while warning the people against the consequences of silence, emphasised the importance of voting as a means to combat “oppression”.

She said voting, and not guns or stones, is the answer to the “prevalent oppression”.

“If we remain silent today, we will have nothing left for our future generations. Voting, not guns or stones, is the answer to the prevalent oppression. Guns and stones only filled our graveyards, orphaned our children and widowed our women.

“I want to reiterate that we will not allow those immense sacrifices to go to waste, but at the same time, we will have to understand that vote and voice are our weapons to fight for our rights and against this highhandedness,” she said, according to a party statement.

The former J-K chief minister said the “current atmosphere of uncertainty far surpasses the tumult of past gun ”.

Emphasizing unity beyond party lines, Mufti said her struggle is for the rights and identity of and Kashmir. “It is not the fight between the PDP and NC but the fight for Jammu and Kashmir's rights and identity. We must fear that day when everything will be taken away from us if we do not act today,” she added.

