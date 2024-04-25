back to top
Search
TechnologySimple Tricks to Give Your Windows 11 PC a Cleaner Look
Technology

Simple Tricks to Give Your Windows 11 PC a Cleaner Look

By: Northlines

Date:

While the latest Windows 11 update brings many welcome new features, it also adds unnecessary clutter that distracts users from their core tasks. The search bar, widgets, recommendations and other additions eat up valuable taskbar space. However, there are easy ways to declutter your PC and take back control.

The supersized search bar dominates the taskbar unnecessarily. Users can right click and reduce it to a simple icon, or even hide it completely. Similarly, constant pop-ups from widgets promoting news, scores etc. can frustrate users. Enabling this toggle removes widgets from view.

Search results also push unwanted recommendations like game tips or travel guides. Users have full control to turn off these highlights within search settings. Another prominent icon is Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant taking up prime taskbar real estate. While useful for some, hiding it is just a click away.

Start menu recommendations similarly promote rarely used apps, files and shortcuts. Customizing start settings allows users to focus just on frequently launched apps and programs. Removing desktop icons creates a clean, clutter-free view. Lastly, silencing pop-ups touting new apps in start clears up confusion.

By employing these simple tricks, Windows 11 users can optimize their experience, removing visual distractions to focus fully on the tasks at hand. Minor tweaks offer major cleanup benefits, restoring calm and control to every desktop.

Previous article
Rishabh Pant’s blistering 88 powers Delhi Capitals to dramatic win over Gujarat Titans in IPL clash
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Samsung Music Frame Combines Photo Display and Audio Playback in Unique Smart Speaker

Northlines Northlines -
Samsung has introduced an innovative new smart speaker called...

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Raises the Bar for Premium Wireless Audio

Northlines Northlines -
"Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 Pushes the Boundaries of...

Microsoft launches low-cost Phi-3-mini AI model to boost business accessibility to artificial intelligence

Northlines Northlines -
Microsoft has launched a new lightweight AI model called...

Tesla CEO Hints Humanoid ‘Optimus’ Robot Could Hit Factories This Year and Stores by 2025

Northlines Northlines -
Could Tesla's Humanoid 'Optimus' Hit Factory Floors This Year?...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rishabh Pant’s blistering 88 powers Delhi Capitals to dramatic win over...

PM Modi resorting to ‘old script’ of polarization, fear: Solanki

LS Polls: DM issues prohibitory order ahead of polling in Jammu