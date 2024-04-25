Simple Tricks to Give Your Windows 11 PC a Cleaner Look

While the latest Windows 11 update brings many welcome new features, it also adds unnecessary clutter that distracts users from their core tasks. The search bar, widgets, recommendations and other additions eat up valuable taskbar space. However, there are easy ways to declutter your PC and take back control.

The supersized search bar dominates the taskbar unnecessarily. Users can right click and reduce it to a simple icon, or even hide it completely. Similarly, constant pop-ups from widgets promoting news, sports scores etc. can frustrate users. Enabling this toggle removes widgets from view.

Search results also push unwanted recommendations like game tips or travel guides. Users have full control to turn off these highlights within search settings. Another prominent icon is Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant taking up prime taskbar real estate. While useful for some, hiding it is just a click away.

Start menu recommendations similarly promote rarely used apps, files and shortcuts. Customizing start settings allows users to focus just on frequently launched apps and programs. Removing desktop icons creates a clean, clutter-free view. Lastly, silencing pop-ups touting new apps in start clears up confusion.

By employing these simple tricks, Windows 11 users can optimize their experience, removing visual distractions to focus fully on the tasks at hand. Minor tweaks offer major cleanup benefits, restoring calm and control to every desktop.