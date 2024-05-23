Janhvi Kapoor shares funny childhood anecdote of getting caught sneaking out a boy by father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor reminisces being caught sneaking a boy out by father Boney Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared an amusing anecdote from her childhood days, recalling the time when her father and producer Boney Kapoor installed grills on her first-floor bedroom window after catching her sneaking out a boy.

While promoting her upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi', Janhvi appeared on a popular YouTube channel where she took a trip down memory lane. As the conversation turned to her family's old house in Mumbai, Janhvi revealed how she had secretly let a boy into her room one day but didn't want to let him out through the main door.

Thinking herself to be clever, she had asked the boy to jump out of the window onto her parked car. Unfortunately for Janhvi, her father happened to witness the whole incident on the security cameras installed outside.

A surprised yet amused Boney Kapoor immediately confronted his daughter about her risky maneuver. Realizing he needed to install safety precautions, grills were promptly added to Janhvi's window to prevent any future jumping incidents.

The actress further shared how her driver was sitting inside the car at the time, unbeknownst to her. While she didn't name the mysterious boy, Janhvi's anecdote provided entertainment to her listeners.

Janhvi also spoke fondly of how her late mother Sridevi would laugh hearing stories of Boney Kapoor's bold attempts to woo her, like supposedly jumping out of a hotel window once.

Even today, the doting father still loves reminiscing about intimate memories spent with his wife during music nights at home. Janhvi's heartwarming story gave fans a candid peek into her family bonds growing up.