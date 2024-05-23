back to top
Search
EntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor shares funny childhood anecdote of getting caught sneaking out a...
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor shares funny childhood anecdote of getting caught sneaking out a boy by father Boney Kapoor

By: Northlines

Date:

Janhvi Kapoor reminisces being caught sneaking a boy out by father Boney Kapoor

actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared an amusing anecdote from her childhood days, recalling the time when her father and producer Boney Kapoor installed grills on her first-floor bedroom window after catching her sneaking out a boy.

While promoting her upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi', Janhvi appeared on a popular YouTube channel where she took a trip down memory lane. As the conversation turned to her family's old house in Mumbai, Janhvi revealed how she had secretly let a boy into her room one day but didn't want to let him out through the main door.

Thinking herself to be clever, she had asked the boy to jump out of the window onto her parked car. Unfortunately for Janhvi, her father happened to witness the whole incident on the security cameras installed outside.

A surprised yet amused Boney Kapoor immediately confronted his daughter about her risky maneuver. Realizing he needed to install safety precautions, grills were promptly added to Janhvi's window to prevent any future jumping incidents.

The actress further shared how her driver was sitting inside the car at the time, unbeknownst to her. While she didn't name the mysterious boy, Janhvi's anecdote provided to her listeners.

Janhvi also spoke fondly of how her late mother Sridevi would laugh hearing stories of Boney Kapoor's bold attempts to woo her, like supposedly jumping out of a hotel window once.

Even today, the doting father still loves reminiscing about intimate memories spent with his wife during music nights at home. Janhvi's heartwarming story gave fans a candid peek into her family bonds growing up.

Previous article
Preetismita Bhoi smashes clean and jerk record for gold at World Youth C’ship
Next article
Imran Khan talks rejecting money and family’s tendency to distance from fame
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Imran Khan talks rejecting money and family’s tendency to distance from fame

Northlines Northlines -
Imran Khan opens up about rejecting lucrative offers and...

Bihar Politician and Actor Discuss Industry and Politics in Regular Conversations

Northlines Northlines -
Political Strategist and Actor Find Common Ground in Discussions Famed...

Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological disorder

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, who is celebrated for...

SRK and Karan Johar engage in fun banter while promoting a brand in their new commercial

Northlines Northlines -
SRK and KJo indulge in a friendly banter in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Disney offloads Indian satellite TV stake in $1 billion deal with...

Corporate Regulator fines LinkedIn India and executives over Rs 27 lakh...

Imran Khan talks rejecting money and family’s tendency to distance from...