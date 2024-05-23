back to top
Search
Latest NewsPreetismita Bhoi smashes clean and jerk record for gold at World Youth...
Latest NewsLead NewsNational

Preetismita Bhoi smashes clean and jerk record for gold at World Youth C’ship

By: Northlines

Date:

Lima (Peru), May 23: Indian weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashed the youth clean and jerk record in the women's 40kg category to win a gold medal at the IWF World Youth Championships here.
The 15-year-old bettered the existing record of 75kg by 1kg here on May 22, 2024,
She lifted 57kg in snatch for a total effort of 133kg, finishing within 2kg of the youth world standard on total on the opening day of the competition It was a 1-2 finish for as Jyoshna Sabar clinched the silver with a total effort of 125kg (56kg+69kg). Fatma Kolcak of Turkey finished third with a total lift of 120kg (55kg+65kg).
It was a good day for Indians at the competition as two more weightlifters finished on the podium.
Payal fetched a silver medal as she heaved a total of 147kg (65kg+82kg) in the women's 45kg event.
She finished second behind Colombian Lawren Estrada 151kg (67kg+84kg), who claimed her second world title.
Babulal Hembrom was India's fourth lifter to finish on the podium. He lifted 193kg (86kg+107kg) to bag the bronze in the men's 49 kg event. (PTI)

Previous article
Departmental Inquiry Against Then SP Katra Mohan Lal Closed
Next article
Janhvi Kapoor shares funny childhood anecdote of getting caught sneaking out a boy by father Boney Kapoor
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Departmental Inquiry Against Then SP Katra Mohan Lal Closed

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 23: The Department of Home, J&K Government, has...

Heat wave’ to continue for six days in JK, says MeT

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 23: Weatherman on Thursday said that the...

Three Jammu And Kashmir Police Personnel Deputed To National Investigation Agency

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 23: The J&K Government has deputed three...

EC Egregiously Wrong In Directing Congress Not To ‘Politicise’ Agnipath Scheme: Chidambaram

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 23: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Disney offloads Indian satellite TV stake in $1 billion deal with...

Corporate Regulator fines LinkedIn India and executives over Rs 27 lakh...

Imran Khan talks rejecting money and family’s tendency to distance from...