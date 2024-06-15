back to top
Search
IndiaKarnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting and goods

By: Northlines

Date:

Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress party has decided to hike the prices of petrol and diesel. As per the announcement, petrol prices will go up by Rs. 3 per liter, while diesel rates will see a steep rise of Rs. 3.05 per liter.

This decision comes shortly after the Congress government in also increased electricity tariffs in the state. The fuel price revision in Karnataka will be implemented immediately and is aimed at boosting state revenues.

As per sources in the petroleum dealers association, the hike in taxes on petrol and diesel – sales tax on petrol increased to 29.84% from 27% and on diesel to 18.44% from 15.39% – will translate to a real term increase in pump prices of Rs. 3/liter for petrol and Rs. 3.05/liter for diesel across Karnataka.

This latest price increase is expected to put further financial strain on common citizens who are already facing inflationary pressures. Transportation costs are bound to rise for those relying on private or public modes of commute. Experts warn that the higher fuel costs may drive up prices of essential commodities as well.

The Congress government's decision to pass on the spiraling fuel costs to consumers in Karnataka comes despite people still recovering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and high unemployment levels in the state. With the new rates coming into effect immediately, citizens will have to deepen their pockets to cover their daily commuting and household needs.

Previous article
Security forces launched search operations in Sidhra area of Jammu
Next article
Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM),  Jammu entered...

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 15: Six life-saving surgeries were performed on...

Security forces launched search operations in Sidhra area of Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu : Security forces have launched search operations in...

Legendary Sports Commentator Harpal Singh Bedi Dies at 72.

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 15: Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!