Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine safe, no need to panic, says J&K police

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 15: Jammu and police have cleared that areas around Shri Mata Vasihno Devi Shrine (SMVDS) are safe and there is no movement of any suspicious people.

The people and pilgrims have been advised not to panic as security forces have conducted searches in approaches and villages around the shrine.

The J&K police spokesman said, “Attention is invited to a voice message of SP Reasi Mohita wherein she is passing instructions to police and alerting sister security agencies to respond to a report received yesterday in the afternoon about suspicious movements in a peripheral village of Mata's shrine.”

“Police with the help of army, paramilitary and security agencies have searched all the approach tracks to and slopes behind the shrine multiple times and have closed the operation after declaring it clear. There's absolutely no reason to panic,” the police added.

Since the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims back from Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district followed by terror incidents in Hiranagar in Kathua district and Chattergala and Gundoh area of district Doda, rumour monagering is at its peak and security forces have been kept on the tenterhooks by these rumours. But the security forces are not taking risks and have been responding to any kind of alert which reaches to them in any part of Jammu region.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

