HM Amit Shah to review situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra preparedness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold an important meeting this weekend to assess security in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources indicate Shah will evaluate the latest developments and plan next steps.

Of particular focus will be preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, due to commence on June 29th. Ensuring safety of pilgrims is a top priority given recent attacks that left several dead.

Senior officials from the armed forces, intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police will brief Shah. Key topics will reportedly include counterterrorism operations, border security, infiltration attempts and the terrorist threat level.

The Home Minister is expected to provide strategic guidance in accordance with directives issued previously. Namely, utilizing all available counterterrorism resources to maximum effect.

Against the backdrop of multiple terror incidents last week that rocked parts of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring pilgrim protection is crucial. Last year saw over 428,000 undertake the trek, with numbers anticipated higher this summer.

Comprehensive security arrangements will be reviewed, covering transport, routes and camps. RFID tracking, insurance coverage and animal welfare are also slated for discussion to facilitate a safe yatra.

Shah's oversight aims to strengthen defensive preparedness. With Kashmir in a delicate situation,evaluating response strategies and coordination between agencies holds national importance. Calibrating moves to preempt threats while upholding order is key.