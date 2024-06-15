back to top
Search
JammuJ&K's CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM),  Jammu entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with an Uttar Pradesh-based private company to collaborate on the value addition of selected aromatic crops of Jammu and , its spokesperson said.

The pact with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Bareilly, would facilitate the joint development of innovative aromatic products, he said.
The spokesperson said the MoA signing ceremony, held at CSIR-IIIM, marked a significant milestone in the synergy between these two esteemed organisations.
“This collaboration aims to leverage CSIR-IIIM's expertise in natural product and Aromatic & Allied Chemicals' proficiency in the processing of aromatic oils in developing high-value aromatic products that meet market demands and enhance agricultural sustainability,” the spokesperson said.
He said this collaboration will bring the close connection among the farmers of  Jammu and Kashmir and the aromatic industries, ultimately will enhance the already booming agri-startup and agri- of the region.
Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, expressed said “this collaboration aligns with CSIR-IIIM's commitment to translating scientific knowledge into impactful applications”.
“By combining our research strengths with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals' industry insights, we aim to create new avenues for the utilisation of aromatic resources for economic and environmental benefits,” he said.
Dr Ahmed said such ventures would also go a long way to help the progressive farmers for value addition, product development and the market linkage.
Aromatic & Allied Chemicals (AAC), known for its pioneering work in aromatic products, views this collaboration as a strategic opportunity to expand its product portfolio and contribute to the growth of the aromatic industry.
“We are excited to partner with CSIR-IIIM, a premier research institute renowned for its scientific rigour and innovation,” Managing Director of Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Gaurav Mittal, said.
Together, he said they look forward to developing cutting-edge aromatic products that uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Previous article
Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!
Next article
Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 15: Six life-saving surgeries were performed on...

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting and goods

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the...

Security forces launched search operations in Sidhra area of Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu : Security forces have launched search operations in...

Legendary Sports Commentator Harpal Singh Bedi Dies at 72.

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 15: Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of...