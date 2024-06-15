back to top
Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager
Sports

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

By: Northlines

Date:

Heading into their opening match of Euro 2024, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has addressed speculation about unrest between the players and coach Murat Yakin during a difficult qualifying campaign.

The Swiss secured their spot at the European Championship after finishing second in their group, but concerns lingered due to late lapses that cost them points against opponents such as Israel and Kosovo. This fueled rumors of disagreement between Yakin and his squad over tactical approaches.

However, Xhaka stated the issues have been resolved and he has a strong working relationship with the manager. “We are adults enough to clarify everything. I’ve had a great relationship with the coach in the last six, eight months. It has been better than the past,” the 31-year-old midfielder told reporters.

Xhaka revealed Yakin has met with him privately several times, and they have bonded over sharing meals and drinks together. “He came to see me many times…We had dinner together. We’ve drank a lot of wine together. So everything is going fine,” the Leverkusen star noted.

The Switzerland captain welcomed Yakin’s willingness to communicate directly with the players. “We are glad to have a coach listening to us who wants to talk to us,” Xhaka added.

With their opening Group A match against Hungary on Saturday, Xhaka said the focus is on giving a positive performance in Cologne. However, he declined to make predictions, stating “I don’t like to talk with ifs, buts and hypotheses. We would like to give an important sign tomorrow with a good match, trying to win all the games of the group stage.”

J&K's CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!
