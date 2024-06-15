back to top
Search
JammuLG Sinha Leads High-Stakes Review Meeting - Security Update Ahead!
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

LG Sinha Leads High-Stakes Review Meeting – Security Update Ahead!

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation and also reviewed the progress of various development projects of Division.

The Lt Governor directed the Civil and Police administration to work in close coordination with the security agencies to neutralise the terror ecosystem.
He said those who are aiding and abetting terrorists and their ecosystem should not be spared.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought the action taken report from the DCs and SSPs to curb the menace of drug abuse in their respective districts.
The meeting also discussed the preparations made by the districts and police administration ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Yoga Diwas and Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
The meeting discussed important matters related to yatra including security and traffic management, upgradation of roads; earmarking of areas for tents, langar services; RFID Cards and 100% implementation of pre-paid services of ponies and pithoos.
The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress of various development projects, delivery of public services and implementation of Holistic Development Programme (HADP) and other government-run schemes and programmes.
The Lt Governor also congratulated the DCs and SSPs for the successful and peaceful conduct of Parliamentary elections and Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.
The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officials.

Previous article
Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM),  Jammu entered...

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 15: Six life-saving surgeries were performed on...

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting and goods

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the...

Security forces launched search operations in Sidhra area of Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu : Security forces have launched search operations in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!