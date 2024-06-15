From Deepika Padukone to Sanya Malhotra- Five Actresses who embraced short-hair look for their films

Mumbai: In the realm of Indian cinema, not only the actors, but actresses are also known to go to great lengths to bring their characters to life. Sometimes, these stars undergo radical physical transformations for the sake of authenticity while sometimes they experiment with their looks and appearances. Let's have a look at the talented actresses, who took on the challenge of going through any transformation.
Deepika Padukone
The talented actress Deepika Padukone is among those names in the Indian Cinema, who never fails to leave enduring mark with her performance and appearance on-screen. The actress surprised everyone as she donned a short and edgy hair look in Siddharth Anand's “Pathaan”.
2. Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Karan Johar's ‘Jigra'. In the female centric action drama, Alia Bhatt plays the lead protagonist and her character in the film will be seen in short hair.
3. Kriti Kharbanda
Known for the superior performances, Kriti Kharbanda is among those names in the Indian cinema who is ready to go to any extent for the character she plays. In her recently announced untitled film with Rana Daggubati, Kriti will be seen a short hair look, taking into consideration the character's demand.
4. Yami Gautam
Actress Yami Gautam, known for some solid performances was seen in short-bob haircut in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike'. Not only her performance but also her short hair look grabbed eye balls and was lauded by everyone.
5. Sanya Malhotra
To portray the role of Babita Kumari, an aspiring wrestler in the biographical sports drama “Dangal” (2016), Sanya Malhotra chopped off her long hair for a short, realistic look. This is a testament to her commitment to authenticity and character depth and her physical transformation was much appreciated.