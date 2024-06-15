From Deepika Padukone to Sanya Malhotra- Five Actresses who embraced short-hair look for their films

2. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Karan Johar's ‘Jigra'. In the female centric action drama, Alia Bhatt plays the lead protagonist and her character in the film will be seen in short hair.

3. Kriti Kharbanda

Known for the superior performances, Kriti Kharbanda is among those names in the Indian cinema who is ready to go to any extent for the character she plays. In her recently announced untitled film with Rana Daggubati, Kriti will be seen a short hair look, taking into consideration the character's demand.

4. Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam, known for some solid performances was seen in short-bob haircut in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike'. Not only her performance but also her short hair look grabbed eye balls and was lauded by everyone.

5. Sanya Malhotra

To portray the role of Babita Kumari, an aspiring wrestler in the biographical sports drama “Dangal” (2016), Sanya Malhotra chopped off her long hair for a short, realistic look. This is a testament to her commitment to authenticity and character depth and her physical transformation was much appreciated.