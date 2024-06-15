back to top
Search
IndiaFrom Deepika Padukone to Sanya Malhotra- Five Actresses who embraced short-hair look...
India

From Deepika Padukone to Sanya Malhotra- Five Actresses who embraced short-hair look for their films

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai: In the realm of Indian cinema, not only the actors, but actresses are also known to go to great lengths to bring their characters to life. Sometimes, these stars undergo radical physical transformations for the sake of authenticity while sometimes they experiment with their looks and appearances. Let's have a look at the talented actresses, who took on the challenge of going through any transformation.

  1. Deepika Padukone
    The talented actress Deepika Padukone is among those names in the Indian Cinema, who never fails to leave enduring mark with her performance and appearance on-screen. The actress surprised everyone as she donned a short and edgy hair look in Siddharth Anand's “Pathaan”.

    2. Alia Bhatt
    Actress Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Karan Johar's ‘Jigra'. In the female centric action drama, Alia Bhatt plays the lead protagonist and her character in the film will be seen in short hair.

    3. Kriti Kharbanda
    Known for the superior performances, Kriti Kharbanda is among those names in the Indian cinema who is ready to go to any extent for the character she plays. In her recently announced untitled film with Rana Daggubati, Kriti will be seen a short hair look, taking into consideration the character's demand.

    4. Yami Gautam
    Actress Yami Gautam, known for some solid performances was seen in short-bob haircut in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike'. Not only her performance but also her short hair look grabbed eye balls and was lauded by everyone.

    5. Sanya Malhotra
    To portray the role of Babita Kumari, an aspiring wrestler in the biographical drama “Dangal” (2016), Sanya Malhotra chopped off her long hair for a short, realistic look. This is a testament to her commitment to authenticity and character depth and her physical transformation was much appreciated.

Previous article
LG Sinha Leads High-Stakes Review Meeting – Security Update Ahead!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting and goods

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the...

Legendary Sports Commentator Harpal Singh Bedi Dies at 72.

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 15: Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh...

Amit Shah to Conduct High-Stakes Security Review in Jammu, Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Sahitya Akademi Honors Emerging Writers and Young Authors with Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar Awards for 2024

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 15: The Sahitya Akademi on Saturday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Sinha Leads High-Stakes Review Meeting – Security Update Ahead!

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!