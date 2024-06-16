Those supporting terrorists to face ‘Exemplary Punishment’: DGP Swain

Says war imposed on us, enemy trying to make Jammu as its base after failing in Kashmir, will kill foreign terrorists one by one, won't allow revival of terrorism in region

Amir Tantray

Kathua, Jun 15: Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain Saturday said that those providing any sort of support to terrorists in Jammu region will face an “exemplary punishment” while police and security forces will kill foreign terrorists “one by one.”

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a review meeting at Kathua district of Jammu region, DGP Swain said that when the shops of people abetting terror in Kashmir were closed and when they found no supporter in the Valley, they decided to make Jammu as their fresh base. “This effort was made between 1995 to 2005 in the Jammu region, but we wiped out terror from the entire region. Similar effort is being made again. This (security) challenge is coming from across,” he said.

The DGP said that “we need to understand that a war has been imposed on us. In the war tactics, we will try to minimize our damage. Those supporting terror in Jammu region will face an exemplary punishment so that nobody ever dares to provide any support to terrorists again.”

He said police and the security forces will kill the terrorists operating in Jammu one by one. He, however, didn't disclose the number of foreign terrorists operating in the region or the number of those who have recently infiltrated.

The J&K Police chief, said that information flow is being streamlined. “We have Village Defence Guards, army, BSF and CRPF besides Police, how can they (foreign terrorists) survive,” he said.

Jammu region witnessed a spate of attacks by terrorists including the one at Reasi where nine persons were killed and 33 others injured when the bus they were travelling in was coming back from Shiv Kohri shrine. In Kathua, two terrorists and a CRPF man were killed in an encounter with security forces on June 12 while another encounter broke out in Chattergala area of Bhaderwah in Doda in which five soldiers and an SPO sustained injuries.