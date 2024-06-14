Gujarat HC stays release of Amir Khan’s son’s film ‘Maharaj’

The upcoming film ‘Maharaj’ starring actor Amir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has hit a roadblock after the Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on its release.

The film was set to premiere on June 14 on OTT streaming platform Netflix. Justice Sangita G. Viswanath issued the interim order prohibiting the release of the movie and slated further hearing on the matter for June 18.

The court has taken cognizance of the petitions filed, issued notice to the respondents, and passed an interim direction as per Para 11(c) restraining the release of the film till the next date of hearing.

The order has been passed based on a plea filed on behalf of Krishna devotees and followers of Pushtimarg sect.

It has been argued that the film ‘Maharaj’, based on the controversial 1862 defamation case, may disrupt public order and incite violence against religion and Hindu dharma. The petitioners have contended in court that the 1862 case involved severe criticism of Hinduism, Lord Krishna and Bhakti geetas and stotras.