LG Sinha Cheers On J&K Paralympian Bound for Paris 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Amir Ahmad Bhat, Para Shooter from J&K who is going to represent in Pistol Shooting Competition at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The Lt Governor congratulated Amir Ahmad Bhat for his remarkable achievements in and international events and conveyed best wishes to him for the upcoming Paralympic Games.
The International Para Shooter, hailing from Damhall village of Anantnag District, is also serving as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army.

