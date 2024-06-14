back to top
India look to consolidate top spot and end group stage on high against Canada

India look to solidify top spot against Canada

With the Super 8 stage of the 2024 right around the corner, Team India will hope to end the group stage on a high when they take on Canada in their final league match today. India have performed well so far, winning two of their three matches to virtually qualify for the next round. However, they will want to finish at the top of their group by completing a hat-trick of victories.

Some key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been in their best form recently. Kohli especially would be desperate to spend some time in the middle and get some runs under his belt before the crucial next stage. The Indian batting unit has the ability to post big scores but they have not entirely clicked together so far. Against a weaker Canadian side, they have the perfect opportunity to find that missing rhythm.

Canada's tournament has gone as per expectations with one win and two losses. While they gave a good account of themselves against Ireland, a loss against group toppers Pakistan all but ended their knockout stage hopes. They still have a chance to play party poopers by trying to score an upset win over India though it seems a difficult task.

The in Florida has played spoilsport in this tournament with persistent rain washing out games. However, clear skies are forecast for today's game at Tarouba which should allow an uninterrupted contest. Fans hoping to catch the live action online can tune into Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform which will broadcast all matches of the tournament live. With a place in the Super 8s almost secured, India will aim to put on a dominant performance as they build up momentum ahead of the end of the T20 Cup 2024.

