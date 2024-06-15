Amitabh Bachchan appreciates hilarious retro clip of Abhishek mimicking his KBC hosting style on Simi Garewal’s show

Bachchan Father-Son Duo Delight Fans with Hilarious Retro Clip

A newly surfaced retro video clip is warming the hearts of fans online as it shows the notable similarities between legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek. In the entertaining segment, Abhishek is seen flawlessly imitating his father's iconic style and mannerisms from his pioneering game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Simi Garewal's talk show decades ago.

The short clip doing the rounds on social media shows Abhishek perfectly replicating his father's signature gestures and tone of voice as the host of KBC while pretending to grill celebrity guests on the show. His accurate impersonation had the live audience as well as Simi Garewal, who was likened to Oprah by Abhishek in the bit, bursting into fits of laughter.

The lighthearted fun did not go unnoticed by Amitabh himself who recently came across the clip. He took to his blog to shower praise on his son's talent and express how much the video amused him. Big B said he was ‘overcome with pride' seeing Abhishek's comic skills and thanked Simi for preserving the ‘memory of that joyous moment'.

Fans have been delighted to see the playful bond and clear chemistry between the two acclaimed actors of the Bachchan household. The retro fun highlights their close relationship and familial love that continues uplifting audiences even after years. The heartwarming reaction proves that this father-son duo will always remain favorites among generations of cinema lovers.