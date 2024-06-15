BJP holds strong influence over new Punjab government: Former CM

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wields significant influence over the fledgling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a recent interview for a popular political talk show aired on The Tribune channel, Channi suggested that the BJP has the ability to destabilize the AAP regime at any time. He reasoned that the AAP came to power with a landslide victory earlier this year, but voters have become disgruntled with their performance within a short span of just a few months.

Channi, who contested and won the recent Lok Sabha election from Jalandhar as a Congress candidate, said public sentiments are swaying back towards the Congress party as they witnessed the half-hearted manner in which the AAP government has addressed pressing issues faced by Punjabis.

The former CM also remarked that CM Bhagwant Mann still seems to be adjusting to the steep responsibilities of leading the state, and not fulfilling the role with the seriousness and commitment expected of a Chief Minister. He advised that for the benefit of the people, Mann should make way for a more experienced administrator.

Throughout the discussion, Channi maintained that BJP tries polarizing voters along religious lines, but Punjabis have maturely rejected such divisive politics. He stated Congress seeks apologies for past mistakes and works to build harmony, which Sikh community understands and forgives.

On newly elected Independent legislator Sarabjeet Khalsa's affiliations, Channi said any democratic leader should be judged based on their work, not background. However, he warned Congress will strongly oppose attempts by any party to stir communal discontent in Punjab.

Channi believes neither AAP nor Congress views an alliance as useful at this time, hinting the duo may resume hostilities in the state politically. Overall, the former CM expressed confidence in Congress' resurrection in the state on the back of public goodwill for its welfare schemes and leaders' coordinated efforts.