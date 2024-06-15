Microsoft Delays Recall Launch to Conduct Additional Privacy Testing

Microsoft pushes back Recall debut to further test privacy-critical feature

In a move sure to please privacy advocates, technology giant Microsoft has decided to delay the launch of its controversial “Recall” feature to conduct additional testing. Recall, which was originally slated to debut next week as part of Microsoft's new Copilot+ line of AI-powered laptops, employs on-device photography to help users instantly relocate webpages and documents viewed in the past.

While proponents argued Recall streamlines the searching process, many researchers voiced valid security and privacy concerns over its screenshot capabilities. Now, Microsoft says Recall will enter a private “Insider” testing phase before a potential wider rollout. In a blog update, the company stated it wants Recall “to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets Microsoft's high standards for quality and security.”

This careful approach is a positive step toward building user trust. Once Recall testing is complete, Microsoft may roll it out gradually as an opt-in feature with water tight privacy safeguards. For now, postponing the consumer release enables valuable feedback from Insider volunteers to strengthen Recall and address oversight issues proactively. Overall, Microsoft is smart to take its time perfecting this type of surveillance function rather than rush a potentially risky tool to market untested. Privacy and safety must take priority, even for well-intentioned features, and this delay suggests Microsoft is listening to user sentiment on such a touchy topic.