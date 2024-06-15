back to top
Shift-End Rush Lead to Rise in C-Sections in Ludhiana Hospitals

A curious trend has emerged in public hospitals in Khanna and Samrala towns of Ludhiana district in . Pregnant women are often undergoing Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries before the end of doctor's shifts at 3pm, not based on medical requirements but due to non-medical reasons.

As per sources, all C-section procedures at the government hospitals in these towns are being performed before 3pm, with no such surgeries occurring after the doctor's scheduled hours. While doctors are expected to be on call after their shifts, it appears many want to finish duties and refer expecting mothers to other facilities. The main cause of this odd phenomenon seems to be the eagerness of hospital staff including doctors to leave work on time in the afternoon.

Concerned over unusually high C-section rates at these hospitals, the Ludhiana Civil Surgeon has issued notices seeking details. As per WHO norms, C-sections should not exceed 10-15% of total births. However, government records show rates of 45.2% and 51.42% respectively at Khanna and Samrala hospitals in the past year.

Private medical facilities have also been asked to submit C-section data as rates upwards of 70-96% were found at some. It is an open secret that commercial motives encourage unnecessary surgical deliveries at many private clinics and nursing homes. However, the situation in government hospitals where patients face no charges comes as a surprise.

Commenting on the issue, an IMA official said only medical requirements should influence the decision for a C-section. Some doctors conducting such surgeries for monetary benefits despite risks to mothers is unethical, he added. The growing medicalization of normal births without cause is a critical concern as well.

Authorities will closely examine the records and responses provided by hospitals to get to the bottom of irregular patterns and ensure the wellbeing of women and infants is prioritized at all times in the clinical . Strict action will be taken against any found flouting norms or protocols.

