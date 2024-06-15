India spice exports dip 20% in May after safety scares at top brands

Spice exports dip amid pesticide concerns for top brands

India's spice exports saw a significant drop last month according to new trade data, falling 20% compared to the same period last year. This decline comes amid safety issues reported for two of the country's leading spice producers.

After spice shipments rose over 50% in March and 12% in April versus last year, May exports slowed to $361 million. On a monthly basis exports were also down 10% from April 2022 levels.

The dip in exports correlates with alerts issued in early April regarding pesticide detection in products from MDH and Everest Foods. Hong Kong warned citizens against consuming four MDH and Everest items due to ethylene oxide detected above permitted amounts. Singapore later recalled an Everest curry mix for similar reasons.

India is a major global exporter of spices like chili, cumin and turmeric. However, industry insiders had predicted export impacts if safety concerns spread beyond a few markets. This appears to now be occurring, with Rajasthan recently finding unsafe batches from MDH and Everest requiring recall.

Spice board officials are working on measures like steam sterilization and improved supply chain tracking to avoid future rejections. While every nation sets its own pesticide standards, some experts note different dietary cultures mean products may still be consumed safely elsewhere.

Going forward, maintaining the highest safety and quality controls will be key to sustaining India's prominence in international spice trade. Addressing recent issues affecting leading brands could also help stabilize exports in the coming months.